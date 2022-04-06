Head-To-Head Review: Endava (NYSE:DAVA) vs. Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endava and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 11.78% 20.67% 13.61% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Endava has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endava and Decision Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $601.25 million 11.89 $58.47 million $1.57 81.75 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endava and Decision Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 0 7 0 3.00 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $186.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

Endava beats Decision Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. It also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Decision Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

