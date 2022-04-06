Head to Head Contrast: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) versus New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Concept Energy and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and TransGlobe Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 151.91 $70,000.00 $0.02 148.07 TransGlobe Energy $169.05 million 1.68 $40.34 million $0.56 6.91

TransGlobe Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. TransGlobe Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% TransGlobe Energy 18.34% 10.23% 6.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

