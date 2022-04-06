Head to Head Analysis: NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) versus Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.61 Transportadora de Gas del Sur $935.58 million 1.13 $219.78 million $1.30 5.42

Transportadora de Gas del Sur has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transportadora de Gas del Sur, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NGL Energy Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Transportadora de Gas del Sur 0 0 0 0 N/A

NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.75%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Transportadora de Gas del Sur 27.43% 21.44% 11.88%

Summary

Transportadora de Gas del Sur beats NGL Energy Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it served 6.2 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services with a network that includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.

