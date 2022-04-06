Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAYN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter worth $543,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter worth $555,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

