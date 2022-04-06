Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $905.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

