Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $289.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

