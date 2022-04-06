HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,597.80

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,597.80 ($34.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,630 ($34.49). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.23), with a volume of 135,335 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,597.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,614.42.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile (LON:HVPE)
