HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,597.80

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,597.80 ($34.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,630 ($34.49). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.23), with a volume of 135,335 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,597.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,614.42.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

