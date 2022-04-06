Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading 9.2% Higher

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.32. 1,545,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 350,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

