Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.52). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.52), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £498.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41.
About Hansteen (LON:HSTN)
See Also
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.