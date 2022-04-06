Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Up to $18.55

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $18.96. Hanger shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 1,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,277,000 after buying an additional 1,239,247 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after buying an additional 338,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after buying an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 205,758 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,646,000 after buying an additional 138,989 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger Company Profile (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

