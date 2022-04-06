Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $35,773,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 2,088,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

