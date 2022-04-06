Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Financial Analysis

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 6.10 $313.28 million $2.97 15.03 Hammerson $185.36 million N/A -$590.05 million N/A N/A

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 40.63% 12.73% 5.53% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Hammerson.

Volatility and Risk

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Hammerson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

