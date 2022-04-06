Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

