Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $69.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.71.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

HAE stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $60.00. 8,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Haemonetics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

