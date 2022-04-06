H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of FUL opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
