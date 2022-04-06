H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

