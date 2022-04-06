Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.26

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIMGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 6329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIMGet Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.