Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.26

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 6329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.