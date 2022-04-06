Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $102.41 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

