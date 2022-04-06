Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 47,829 shares.The stock last traded at $62.34 and had previously closed at $61.11.

OMAB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $4.3737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.