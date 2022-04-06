Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Pamela B. Burke Sells 22,567 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $756,671.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GO stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.17. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 42.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

