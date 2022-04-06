Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Up 6.6%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.00. 2,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,477,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $975.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.