Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.07 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

