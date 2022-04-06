Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

GHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of GHL opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $275.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

