Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.90. 625,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,321. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

