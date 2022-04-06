Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 26

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 13.28 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.15. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £538.18 million and a P/E ratio of -66.70.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.