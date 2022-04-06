Gratus Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,780. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.18. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

