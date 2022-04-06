Gratus Capital LLC Invests $535,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.35. 653,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.