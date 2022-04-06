Gratus Capital LLC Has $711,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $164.67. The company had a trading volume of 68,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

