Gratus Capital LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,797 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in AT&T by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

T stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,025,852. The company has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

