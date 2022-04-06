Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 74 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $446.78. 150,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,732. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

