Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

