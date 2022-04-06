Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

HD stock opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.01 and its 200-day moving average is $361.31. The company has a market cap of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

