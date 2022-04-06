Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $3,172,505.70 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.87.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

