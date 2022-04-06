Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.11). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 976 ($12.80), with a volume of 29,757 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,016.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The stock has a market cap of £242.73 million and a P/E ratio of 72.30.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

