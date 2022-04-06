Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.74

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $12.39. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 35,970 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.82%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

