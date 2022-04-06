Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading Up 7.9%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 9,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,684,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,615,000 after buying an additional 2,371,951 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth about $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,622,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 114,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,033,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 1,148,092 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth about $25,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

