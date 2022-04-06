Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GROY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of GROY opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is presently -10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

