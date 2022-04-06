Gold Poker Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 75.7% lower against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $2,368.60 and $6.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

