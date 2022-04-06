Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $19.19

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $21.00. Gogo shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 173,988 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth $2,465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 38.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Gogo by 36.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

