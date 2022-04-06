GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.41. 405,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,169. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

