GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $129.75

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $129.75 and last traded at $131.21, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.94.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

