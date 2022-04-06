Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Gap Up to $73.78

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.78, but opened at $76.17. Globus Medical shares last traded at $76.17, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

