Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

SRET stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,192. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76,315 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period.

