Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Trading Up 0%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 700,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 984% from the average session volume of 64,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPT. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,030,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 313,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 430,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 94,558 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.
