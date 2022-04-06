Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Trading Up 0%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 700,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 984% from the average session volume of 64,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPT. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,030,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 313,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 430,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 94,558 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.