Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 590. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 516.30 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 516.30 ($6.77), with a volume of 31068787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.62).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.92) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.09. The firm has a market cap of £68.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

