Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 590 ($7.74) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 511.70 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £67.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.80 ($6.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

