Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Down 3.7%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.92. 5,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 327,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

