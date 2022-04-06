GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.00

Shares of GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.
About GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GivBux (GBUX)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.