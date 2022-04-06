Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $57.29

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.29, but opened at $54.93. Gitlab shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 1,445 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.31.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

