Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of GTLB opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.