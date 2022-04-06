Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.
Shares of GTLB opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
