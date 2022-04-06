GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $19.17

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $21.16. GH Research shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 149 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHRS. boosted their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
